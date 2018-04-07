Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Stake Raised by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 58.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,247 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,803 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 728.3% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 14,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 13,014 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Arizona LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 103.7% during the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Arizona LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Risk Paradigm Group LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 748.1% during the second quarter. Risk Paradigm Group LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acrospire Investment Management LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 212.5% in the second quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 74.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total value of $3,697,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,254,458.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $290,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 101,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,886,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 82,500 shares of company stock worth $5,026,025. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets set a $68.00 target price on Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. ValuEngine raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. SunTrust Banks raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays raised Merck & Co., Inc. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Group set a $56.00 target price on Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.47.

MRK opened at $53.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $147,050.20, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.33. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.83 and a 1-year high of $66.41.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $10.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.48 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 28.61% and a net margin of 6.40%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.24%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc is a global healthcare company. The Company offers health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies and animal health products. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services and Alliances. The Company’s Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products marketed either directly by the Company or through joint ventures.

