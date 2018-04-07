Tellurian (TELL) PT Lowered to $15.00

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) had its price objective trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report published on Thursday, March 22nd. The firm currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

TELL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tellurian from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.25 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. BidaskClub cut Tellurian from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Tellurian in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.69.

TELL opened at $7.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,786.03, a P/E ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 1.47. Tellurian has a 1-year low of $6.45 and a 1-year high of $13.74.

In related news, Director Diana Derycz Kessler bought 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.08 per share, for a total transaction of $531,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 36,415 shares in the company, valued at $257,818.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Meg Gentle bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.96 per share, for a total transaction of $696,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,792,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,074,150.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 300,000 shares of company stock worth $2,115,250. 48.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tellurian during the 4th quarter worth $308,000. BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tellurian during the 4th quarter worth $184,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tellurian during the 4th quarter worth $3,987,000. Cushing Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Tellurian during the 4th quarter worth $4,806,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tellurian during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tellurian

Tellurian Inc plans to develop, own, and operate a natural gas business and to deliver natural gas to customers worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) trading, and infrastructure that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline.

