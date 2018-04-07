TenX (PAY) Trading Up 3.4% Over Last Week

TenX (CURRENCY:PAY) traded up 5.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. Over the last seven days, TenX has traded 3.4% higher against the dollar. One TenX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.90 or 0.00012875 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, ChaoEX, Bit-Z and BigONE. TenX has a total market capitalization of $94.11 million and approximately $3.78 million worth of TenX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007039 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002934 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.04 or 0.00673470 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014290 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000540 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014335 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00178409 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00036437 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 26% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00054838 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About TenX

TenX’s genesis date was July 7th, 2017. TenX’s total supply is 205,218,256 tokens and its circulating supply is 104,661,310 tokens. TenX’s official Twitter account is @tenxwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TenX is www.tenx.tech. TenX’s official message board is blog.tenx.tech. The Reddit community for TenX is /r/TenX.

According to CryptoCompare, “TenX is a blockchain-based service that focuses on providing user access to a large range of blockchain assets with convenience and security. TenX offers a debit card and accompanying mobile wallet that can be funded with any blockchain asset. The TenX card can be used in almost 200 countries at over 36 million points of acceptance. The TenX token, PAY, allows users to “own” part of the TenX system, as for every transaction made with the wallet, the token holder receives rewards in Ether. “

TenX Token Trading

TenX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, BigONE, ChaoEX, Gate.io, HitBTC, CoolCoin, Livecoin, IDEX, Bittrex, OKEx, Bit-Z, EtherDelta, Kucoin, Liqui, COSS, Coinrail and Cryptopia. It is not possible to purchase TenX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TenX must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TenX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

