Teradyne (NYSE:TER) versus The Competition Head to Head Review

Teradyne (NYSE: TER) is one of 13 public companies in the “Instruments to measure electricity” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Teradyne to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

98.6% of Teradyne shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.6% of shares of all “Instruments to measure electricity” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Teradyne shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.6% of shares of all “Instruments to measure electricity” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Teradyne has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Teradyne’s rivals have a beta of 0.88, suggesting that their average share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Teradyne and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Teradyne 0 3 10 0 2.77 Teradyne Competitors 51 251 403 17 2.53

Teradyne currently has a consensus price target of $48.45, indicating a potential upside of 13.53%. As a group, “Instruments to measure electricity” companies have a potential upside of 6.77%. Given Teradyne’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Teradyne is more favorable than its rivals.

Dividends

Teradyne pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Teradyne pays out 15.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Instruments to measure electricity” companies pay a dividend yield of 0.6% and pay out 16.6% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Teradyne has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Teradyne is clearly a better dividend stock than its rivals, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Teradyne and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Teradyne 12.06% 23.37% 15.55% Teradyne Competitors 0.82% 11.02% 6.88%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Teradyne and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Teradyne $2.14 billion $257.69 million 18.24 Teradyne Competitors $511.95 million $25.25 million 22.56

Teradyne has higher revenue and earnings than its rivals. Teradyne is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Teradyne beats its rivals on 12 of the 15 factors compared.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc. supplies automation equipment for test and industrial applications. The Company designs, develops, manufactures and sells automatic test systems used to test semiconductors, wireless products, data storage and complex electronics systems in the consumer electronics, wireless, automotive, industrial, communications, and aerospace and defense industries. Its segments include Semiconductor Test, which includes operations related to the design, manufacturing and marketing of semiconductor test products and services; System Test, which includes operations related to the design, manufacturing and marketing of products and services for defense/aerospace instrumentation test, storage test and circuit-board test; Wireless Test, which includes operations related to the design, manufacturing and marketing of wireless test products and services, and Industrial Automation, which includes operations related to the design, manufacturing and marketing of collaborative robots.

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.