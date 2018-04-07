Terex (TEX) Shares Bought by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Terex (NYSE:TEX) by 33.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 270,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,400 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.32% of Terex worth $13,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Terex by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 172,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Terex by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 105,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in Terex by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 8,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Terex by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Terex by 388.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director David A. Sachs purchased 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.00 per share, with a total value of $129,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Eric I. Cohen sold 10,121 shares of Terex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total value of $505,037.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 185,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,276,260.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 10,990 shares of company stock valued at $409,423 and sold 49,411 shares valued at $2,090,346. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Terex in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Terex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Terex from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Terex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.27.

Shares of TEX stock opened at $36.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,994.57, a P/E ratio of 26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.80. Terex has a 52 week low of $30.89 and a 52 week high of $50.17.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.18 million. Terex had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 2.95%. sell-side analysts anticipate that Terex will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Terex announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 7th that allows the company to repurchase $325.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 9th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Terex’s payout ratio is currently 29.63%.

About Terex

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerial Work Platforms (AWP), Cranes, and Material Processing (MP). The AWP segment engages in the design, manufacture, service, and market of AWP equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, and residential buildings and facilities, and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

