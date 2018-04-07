TerraNova (CRYPTO:TER) Achieves Market Capitalization of $0.00

TerraNova (CURRENCY:TER) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. One TerraNova coin can currently be purchased for $8.77 or 0.00124953 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange and Livecoin. TerraNova has a total market cap of $0.00 and $5,016.00 worth of TerraNova was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TerraNova has traded down 22.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SaluS (SLS) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.02 or 0.00655717 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00006165 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000020 BTC.

PoSW Coin (POSW) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003639 BTC.

LoMoCoin (LMC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000587 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded up 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00098000 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001549 BTC.

Sphere (SPHR) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00028400 BTC.

TerraNova Profile

TerraNova (CRYPTO:TER) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 24th, 2017. TerraNova’s total supply is 1,020,018 coins. TerraNova’s official Twitter account is @TerraNovaCoin. The official website for TerraNova is genialboro.wixsite.com/terranova-ter.

Buying and Selling TerraNova

TerraNova can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange and Livecoin. It is not possible to purchase TerraNova directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraNova must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TerraNova using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for TerraNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TerraNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.