Tesco (TSCDY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday. The brokerage currently has $9.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “TESCO PLC., is the UK’s largest retailer and one of the world’s leading international retailers. Tesco has reached this position through consistent focus on their four part strategy for growth: Tesco has a strong, growing core UK business offering customers excellent value, choice and convenience; Tesco aims to be as strong in non-food as it is in food; Tesco follows the customer into new areas like retailing services such as financial products (Tesco Personal Finance), internet shopping (Tesco.com) and telecoms (Tesco telecom offers mobile, fixed line and broadband services) & Tesco is a leading international retailer with a long term strategy for growth. Tesco is a multi-format business, operating hypermarkets, superstores, supermarkets and convenience stores. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on TSCDY. Jefferies Group raised shares of Tesco from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 5th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Tesco in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tesco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Tesco from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS TSCDY traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.59. The company had a trading volume of 230,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,442. The firm has a market capitalization of $23,196.17, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.50. Tesco has a 12-month low of $6.34 and a 12-month high of $9.03.

WARNING: “Tesco (TSCDY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/tesco-tscdy-downgraded-to-hold-at-zacks-investment-research.html.

Tesco Company Profile

Tesco PLC (Tesco) is a retail company. The Company is engaged in the business of Retailing and associated activities (Retail) and Retail banking and insurance services. The Company’s segments include UK & ROI, which includes the United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland; International, which includes Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia and Thailand, and Tesco Bank, which includes retail banking and insurance services through Tesco Bank in the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Tesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.