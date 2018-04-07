Tesla (TSLA) Upgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TSLA. UBS lifted their price target on shares of Tesla to $365.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Vetr downgraded shares of Tesla from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $331.97 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Goldman Sachs set a $205.00 price target on shares of Tesla and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $265.00 price target on shares of Tesla and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $313.57.

NASDAQ TSLA traded down $6.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $299.30. 13,516,375 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,129,047. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $51,642.20, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.07 and a beta of 1.19. Tesla has a 52 week low of $244.59 and a 52 week high of $389.61.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The electric vehicle producer reported ($3.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.12) by $0.08. Tesla had a negative net margin of 16.68% and a negative return on equity of 33.08%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.69) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Tesla will post -15.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP John Douglas Field sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.06, for a total value of $330,060.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,028 shares in the company, valued at $6,280,381.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Eric Branderiz sold 801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.58, for a total transaction of $284,018.58. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $456,344.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,654 shares of company stock worth $1,559,211 in the last 90 days. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the third quarter valued at $100,000. Truewealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $144,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Opes Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors own 58.19% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

