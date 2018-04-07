Texas Roadhouse (TXRH) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, March 30th.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Thursday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Jefferies Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $55.00 price target (down from $57.00) on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.67.

NASDAQ TXRH traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.73. 1,392,122 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 706,347. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Texas Roadhouse has a 12-month low of $43.87 and a 12-month high of $61.74. The firm has a market cap of $4,317.69, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.83, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.59.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 17.20%. The firm had revenue of $545.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider S. Chris Jacobsen sold 2,500 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $141,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,184 shares in the company, valued at $1,422,896. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Celia Catlett sold 6,337 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total transaction of $355,569.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 26,337 shares in the company, valued at $1,477,769.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 64,418 shares of company stock valued at $3,671,645. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TXRH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,022,082 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $369,923,000 after buying an additional 265,122 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 591,142 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,141,000 after acquiring an additional 197,951 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,666,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,268,000. Finally, Tide Point Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,809,000. Institutional investors own 87.73% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a restaurant company, which operates in the casual dining segment. The Company offers an assortment of seasoned and aged steaks, all cooked over open grills and all but one hand cut daily on the premises. Its restaurants offer a range of menu items at prices that are designed to appeal to a range of consumer tastes.

