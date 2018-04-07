The Children’s Place (PLCE) Upgraded to “Buy” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 28th.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on PLCE. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on The Children’s Place from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. SunTrust Banks set a $132.00 price target on The Children’s Place and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a $156.00 price target (up previously from $130.00) on shares of The Children’s Place in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Cowen assumed coverage on The Children’s Place in a report on Thursday, March 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub cut The Children’s Place from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $144.91.

The Children’s Place stock opened at $132.95 on Wednesday. The Children’s Place has a 52-week low of $94.95 and a 52-week high of $161.65. The firm has a market cap of $2,223.86, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.37.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 20th. The company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $570.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.09 million. The Children’s Place had a return on equity of 29.03% and a net margin of 4.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that The Children’s Place will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 27th. Investors of record on Monday, April 16th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 13th. This is a positive change from The Children’s Place’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The Children’s Place’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.23%.

The Children’s Place declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Children’s Place during the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Children’s Place during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $171,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Children’s Place during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of The Children’s Place during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, ARP Americas LP acquired a new position in shares of The Children’s Place during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000.

About The Children’s Place

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, accessories, footwear, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names.

