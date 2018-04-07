The Children’s Place (PLCE) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note published on Friday, March 23rd, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $115.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $175.00.

PLCE has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub lowered The Children’s Place from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. ValuEngine upgraded The Children’s Place from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 19th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on The Children’s Place to $157.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen began coverage on The Children’s Place in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on The Children’s Place from $140.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Children’s Place presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $144.91.

PLCE stock opened at $132.95 on Friday. The Children’s Place has a 52-week low of $94.95 and a 52-week high of $161.65. The company has a market cap of $2,218.92, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.37.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 20th. The company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.03. The Children’s Place had a return on equity of 29.03% and a net margin of 4.53%. The company had revenue of $570.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. The Children’s Place’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that The Children’s Place will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Children’s Place declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 27th. Investors of record on Monday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 13th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. This is a positive change from The Children’s Place’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The Children’s Place’s payout ratio is currently 20.23%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in The Children’s Place by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,188,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,029,000 after purchasing an additional 60,205 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in The Children’s Place by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,151,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,104,000 after purchasing an additional 27,431 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in The Children’s Place by 267.9% during the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 336,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,707,000 after purchasing an additional 244,900 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in The Children’s Place by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 259,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,752,000 after purchasing an additional 4,225 shares during the period. Finally, Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in The Children’s Place by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 224,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,522,000 after purchasing an additional 7,775 shares during the period.

The Children’s Place Company Profile

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, accessories, footwear, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names.

