The Clorox (CLX) Given a $131.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a $131.00 target price on The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) in a research report released on Friday morning. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CLX. Jefferies Group restated a hold rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of The Clorox in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on The Clorox in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a hold rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised The Clorox from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised The Clorox from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $131.89.

NYSE:CLX traded down $1.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $128.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 950,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,007,540. The company has a market capitalization of $16,854.87, a PE ratio of 24.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The Clorox has a 12 month low of $123.64 and a 12 month high of $150.40.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. The Clorox had a return on equity of 126.70% and a net margin of 13.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that The Clorox will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. This is a boost from The Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 24th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is 62.80%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLX. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in The Clorox by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI purchased a new stake in The Clorox during the 3rd quarter worth about $361,000. OxFORD Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in The Clorox during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,092,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in The Clorox by 417.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 63,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,425,000 after purchasing an additional 51,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd lifted its holdings in The Clorox by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 39,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares in the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Clorox

The Clorox Company is a manufacturer and marketer of consumer and professional products. The Company sells its products primarily through mass retail outlets, e-commerce channels, wholesale distributors and medical supply distributors. The Company operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle and International.

