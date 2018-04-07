The J.M. Smucker (SJM) Earning Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Report Shows

News stories about The J.M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research group ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. The J.M. Smucker earned a media sentiment score of 0.25 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the company an impact score of 45.8797848611519 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of NYSE SJM traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $123.94. 1,460,151 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,083,378. The stock has a market cap of $14,086.29, a PE ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.62. The J.M. Smucker has a one year low of $99.57 and a one year high of $134.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.48.

The J.M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. The J.M. Smucker had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that The J.M. Smucker will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SJM shares. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $141.00 price objective on shares of The J.M. Smucker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Wells Fargo set a $128.00 price objective on shares of The J.M. Smucker and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $120.00 price objective on shares of The J.M. Smucker and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of The J.M. Smucker in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of The J.M. Smucker from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The J.M. Smucker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.46.

The J.M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates through U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Foodservice segments. The company primarily offers coffee, pet food products, pet snacks, peanut butter, fruit spreads, shortening and oils, baking mixes and ready-to-spread frostings, frozen sandwiches, flour and baking ingredients, juices and beverages, and portion control products.

