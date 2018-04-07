Aerohive Networks (HIVE) Stake Increased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Aerohive Networks (NYSE:HIVE) by 1,309.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,139 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,143 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.05% of Aerohive Networks worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Aerohive Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $471,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its holdings in Aerohive Networks by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 181,836 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 14,915 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Aerohive Networks by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 382,167 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 21,107 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Aerohive Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $417,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Aerohive Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aerohive Networks stock opened at $3.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $206.97, a PE ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 1.17. Aerohive Networks has a 1-year low of $3.02 and a 1-year high of $6.50.

Aerohive Networks (NYSE:HIVE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $37.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.04 million. Aerohive Networks had a negative net margin of 14.99% and a negative return on equity of 94.14%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. analysts predict that Aerohive Networks will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HIVE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aerohive Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Dougherty & Co downgraded Aerohive Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Pi Financial lowered their price target on Aerohive Networks from $5.25 to $4.50 in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Aerohive Networks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.85.

Aerohive Networks Profile

Aerohive Networks, Inc together with its subsidiaries, has designed and developed a cloud-managed mobile networking platform that enables enterprises to deploy and manage a mobile-centric network edge. Its portfolio of products and solutions is built around sets of technologies and solutions, which include Enterprise Cloud Networking, Wireless Fidelity (Wi-Fi) Connectivity and Application and Insights.

