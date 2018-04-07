Starbucks Co. (SBUX) Holdings Raised by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,750,762 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 367,811 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.41% of Starbucks worth $330,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Starbucks by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 712,247 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $40,904,000 after purchasing an additional 235,120 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,253,000. Robotti Robert purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,872,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Starbucks by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 980,679 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $56,320,000 after purchasing an additional 9,812 shares in the last quarter. 73.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Craig Weatherup sold 59,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total transaction of $3,596,263.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,592,650. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total transaction of $1,363,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,126,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 247,664 shares of company stock worth $14,243,602 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Tigress Financial began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Jaffray reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Vetr lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.72 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 target price (up previously from $58.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price (up previously from $66.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.05.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $58.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82,691.45, a P/E ratio of 28.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.64. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $52.58 and a twelve month high of $64.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 19.28% and a return on equity of 56.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink coffee and tea products, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

