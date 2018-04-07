The Trade Desk (TTD) COO Robert David Perdue Sells 10,000 Shares

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) COO Robert David Perdue sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total value of $500,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 238,443 shares in the company, valued at $11,934,072.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Robert David Perdue also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 2nd, Robert David Perdue sold 2,500 shares of The Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total value of $122,600.00.

On Tuesday, February 20th, Robert David Perdue sold 17,500 shares of The Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $875,000.00.

On Thursday, February 1st, Robert David Perdue sold 7,500 shares of The Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total value of $353,550.00.

On Wednesday, January 24th, Robert David Perdue sold 5,741 shares of The Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $287,279.64.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Robert David Perdue sold 513 shares of The Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $25,650.00.

On Thursday, January 18th, Robert David Perdue sold 11,759 shares of The Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $588,185.18.

TTD traded down $1.31 on Friday, hitting $47.68. 512,971 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 805,862. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The Trade Desk has a 12 month low of $35.04 and a 12 month high of $67.30. The firm has a market cap of $2,050.23, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.52, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.93.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.12. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 25.10% and a net margin of 16.48%. The business had revenue of $102.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.71 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The Trade Desk’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in The Trade Desk by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 72,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,447,000 after buying an additional 6,319 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in The Trade Desk by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 27,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after buying an additional 8,875 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in The Trade Desk by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 106,617 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,558,000 after buying an additional 19,859 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in The Trade Desk by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after buying an additional 7,257 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in The Trade Desk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

TTD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Vetr upgraded The Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.74 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo initiated coverage on The Trade Desk in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on The Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks upgraded The Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $45.25 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered The Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The Trade Desk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.14.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/the-trade-desk-ttd-coo-robert-david-perdue-sells-10000-shares.html.

The Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, a self-service omni-channel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns across various advertising formats, including connected television (TV), mobile, video, audio, display, social, and native, as well as on various devices, such as smart TVs, computers, and mobile devices.

Receive News & Ratings for The Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.