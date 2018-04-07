The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (ULTI) Receives $244.95 Average Price Target from Analysts

The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and eighteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $244.95.

ULTI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of The Ultimate Software Group from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of The Ultimate Software Group to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Ultimate Software Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of The Ultimate Software Group in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of The Ultimate Software Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 8th.

In other news, Director Rick Wilber sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.96, for a total value of $1,224,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James A. Fitzpatrick, Jr. sold 4,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.63, for a total transaction of $967,104.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,090,821.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 284,019 shares of company stock worth $63,840,036. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of The Ultimate Software Group by 32.6% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 520,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,732,000 after purchasing an additional 128,099 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in The Ultimate Software Group during the third quarter worth $493,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in The Ultimate Software Group during the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in The Ultimate Software Group by 8.3% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 24,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in The Ultimate Software Group during the fourth quarter worth $137,283,000.

NASDAQ ULTI traded down $4.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $239.09. 94,537 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,426. The stock has a market cap of $7,622.54, a P/E ratio of 283.34, a P/E/G ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The Ultimate Software Group has a fifty-two week low of $181.59 and a fifty-two week high of $257.93.

The Ultimate Software Group (NASDAQ:ULTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $251.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.83 million. The Ultimate Software Group had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 5.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. analysts predict that The Ultimate Software Group will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (ULTI) Receives $244.95 Average Price Target from Analysts” was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/the-ultimate-software-group-inc-ulti-receives-244-95-average-price-target-from-analysts.html.

About The Ultimate Software Group

The Ultimate Software Group, Inc (Ultimate) is a cloud provider of people management solutions, referred to as human capital management (HCM). The Company’s UltiPro product suite (UltiPro) is an engaging solution that has human resources (HR), payroll and benefits management. As of December 31, 2016, UltiPro included global people management, available in 14 languages with more than 35 country-specific localizations.

Receive News & Ratings for The Ultimate Software Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ultimate Software Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.