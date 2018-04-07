The Vegan Initiative (XVE) Price Reaches $0.0006

The Vegan Initiative (CURRENCY:XVE) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 7th. One The Vegan Initiative coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. The Vegan Initiative has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $0.00 worth of The Vegan Initiative was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, The Vegan Initiative has traded down 3.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Particl (PART) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00144804 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000822 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00018257 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000194 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000512 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000062 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Iconic (ICON) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00001183 BTC.

HealthyWormCoin (WORM) traded down 30.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

The Vegan Initiative Coin Profile

The Vegan Initiative (CRYPTO:XVE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2017. The Vegan Initiative’s official Twitter account is @XVEGANTOKENS.

The Vegan Initiative Coin Trading

The Vegan Initiative can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not currently possible to buy The Vegan Initiative directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Vegan Initiative must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy The Vegan Initiative using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for The Vegan Initiative Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The Vegan Initiative and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.