Third Point Reinsurance (NYSE:TPRE) versus First American (FAF) Head-To-Head Review

Third Point Reinsurance (NYSE: TPRE) and First American (NYSE:FAF) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

76.9% of Third Point Reinsurance shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.9% of First American shares are owned by institutional investors. 36.9% of Third Point Reinsurance shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% of First American shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

First American pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Third Point Reinsurance does not pay a dividend. First American pays out 55.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First American has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Third Point Reinsurance and First American, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Third Point Reinsurance 0 2 1 0 2.33 First American 0 1 1 0 2.50

Third Point Reinsurance currently has a consensus price target of $17.67, indicating a potential upside of 35.90%. First American has a consensus price target of $54.50, indicating a potential downside of 3.44%. Given Third Point Reinsurance’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Third Point Reinsurance is more favorable than First American.

Risk & Volatility

Third Point Reinsurance has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First American has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Third Point Reinsurance and First American’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Third Point Reinsurance 29.58% 17.38% 6.45% First American 7.33% 13.92% 4.90%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Third Point Reinsurance and First American’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Third Point Reinsurance $939.01 million 1.43 $277.79 million $2.63 4.94 First American $5.77 billion 1.08 $423.04 million $2.75 20.52

First American has higher revenue and earnings than Third Point Reinsurance. Third Point Reinsurance is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First American, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Third Point Reinsurance

Third Point Reinsurance Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies worldwide. It underwrites homeowners, workers compensation, personal automobile, mortgage, and multi-line reinsurance; professional, transactional, and general liability reinsurance; and marine, travel, and extended warranty reinsurance products. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Pembroke, Bermuda.

About First American

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services. This segment also provides closing and/or escrow services; products, services, and solutions involving the use of real property related data to mitigate risk or otherwise facilitate real estate transactions; and appraisals and other valuation-related products and services, lien release and document custodial services, default-related products and services, and title evidence services, as well as banking, trust, and wealth management services. In addition, it accommodates tax-deferred exchanges of real estate; and maintains, manages, and provides access to title plant records and images. This segment offers its products through a network of direct operations and agents in 49 states and in the District of Columbia, as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, South Korea, and internationally. The Specialty Insurance segment provides property and casualty insurance comprising coverage to residential homeowners and renters for liability losses and typical hazards, such as fire, theft, vandalism, and other types of property damage. It also offers residential service contracts that cover residential systems, such as heating and air conditioning systems, and appliances against failures that occur as the result of normal usage during the coverage period; and offers auto insurance products. This segment markets its property and casualty insurance products through direct distribution channels, including cross-selling through its existing closing-service activities, as well as through a network of independent brokers. First American Financial Corporation was founded in 1889 and is based in Santa Ana, California.

