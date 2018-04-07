Thrivent Financial For Lutherans Takes $1.06 Million Position in Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC)

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 15,514 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,000. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans owned 0.22% of Bank of Marin Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BMRC. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Bank of Marin Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $113,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Bank of Marin Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $205,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank of Marin Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $340,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in Bank of Marin Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $342,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 16.6% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,513 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the period. 42.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Russell A. Colombo sold 911 shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $61,948.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,777,044. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BMRC opened at $69.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $482.70, a PE ratio of 21.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.70. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 1 year low of $59.05 and a 1 year high of $77.90.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $22.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.10 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 18.83%. sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. ValuEngine raised Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Piper Jaffray reissued a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.75.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/thrivent-financial-for-lutherans-acquires-new-stake-in-bank-of-marin-bancorp-bmrc-updated-updated.html.

About Bank of Marin Bancorp

Bank of Marin Bancorp (Bancorp) is the holding company for Bank of Marin (the Bank). The Company’s business banking focus is on small to medium-sized businesses, professionals and not-for-profit organizations. The Company operates through 23 offices in Marin, Sonoma, San Francisco, Napa and Alameda counties.

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.