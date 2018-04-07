Thrivent Financial For Lutherans Invests $1.22 Million in Knight-Swift (NYSE:KNX) Stock

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans acquired a new stake in Knight-Swift (NYSE:KNX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 27,914 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Knight-Swift by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,007 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift during the third quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Knight-Swift in the fourth quarter valued at $254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KNX opened at $43.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8,184.22, a P/E ratio of 31.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.69. Knight-Swift has a one year low of $27.61 and a one year high of $51.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Knight-Swift (NYSE:KNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Knight-Swift had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 12.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 370.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Knight-Swift will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 1st were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Knight-Swift’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.39%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Knight-Swift from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Knight-Swift in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Knight-Swift from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays raised shares of Knight-Swift from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, UBS boosted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.65.

Knight-Swift Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation and logistics services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

