Thrivent Financial For Lutherans Has $1.17 Million Position in Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans decreased its position in shares of Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 724 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans’ holdings in Royal Gold were worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keeler Thomas Management LLC bought a new stake in Royal Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,000. Exane Derivatives grew its position in Royal Gold by 4,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Royal Gold in the third quarter worth approximately $174,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Royal Gold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Royal Gold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $245,000. 77.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on RGLD shares. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Royal Gold in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities started coverage on shares of Royal Gold in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.13.

Royal Gold stock opened at $86.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 3.98. Royal Gold has a 12 month low of $67.10 and a 12 month high of $94.39. The firm has a market cap of $5,661.88, a PE ratio of 55.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.61.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). Royal Gold had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 4.31%. The company had revenue of $114.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Royal Gold will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 5th. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.52%.

In related news, CFO Stefan Wenger sold 1,500 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $132,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $516,660. 1.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/thrivent-financial-for-lutherans-has-1-17-million-position-in-royal-gold-inc-rgld-updated-updated.html.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests. As of June 30, 2017, the company owned stream interests in 4 producing property and 2 development stage properties; and owned royalty interests in 35 producing properties, 18 development stage properties, and 135 exploration stage properties.

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.