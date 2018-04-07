iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Bought by Thrivent Financial For Lutherans

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans increased its stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,786 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans’ holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 277.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,715 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the third quarter worth $133,000. Allen Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth $167,000. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the third quarter worth $174,000.

NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $15.43 on Friday. iShares Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $14.44 and a twelve month high of $17.59.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

