Thrivent Financial For Lutherans Decreases Position in Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO)

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans reduced its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) by 37.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 46,156 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans’ holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors were worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 94,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 3,757 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 152,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,995 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 148,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after buying an additional 4,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 133,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after buying an additional 4,335 shares during the last quarter.

Sunstone Hotel Investors stock opened at $14.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3,422.64, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.06. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a fifty-two week low of $14.09 and a fifty-two week high of $17.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 3.00.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.19). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 12.53%. The firm had revenue of $290.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 30th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.39%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley set a $16.00 price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Boenning Scattergood restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird set a $17.00 price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.50 target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Sunstone Hotel Investors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.93.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of February 12, 2018 has interests in 25 hotels comprised of 12,450 rooms. Sunstone's hotels are primarily in the urban and resort upper upscale segment and are predominantly operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

