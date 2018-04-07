Thrivent Financial For Lutherans Lowers Holdings in Cummins (NYSE:CMI)

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans lessened its position in Cummins (NYSE:CMI) by 98.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 580,539 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans’ holdings in Cummins were worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cummins by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Cummins by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. Granite Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $428,000. Koch Industries Inc. grew its stake in Cummins by 303.7% in the fourth quarter. Koch Industries Inc. now owns 6,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 4,999 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Cummins by 200.6% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 51,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,132,000 after acquiring an additional 34,500 shares during the period. 84.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMI stock opened at $157.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.57. Cummins has a 1-year low of $143.83 and a 1-year high of $194.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $26,666.72, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.22.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.38. Cummins had a return on equity of 22.18% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Cummins will post 12.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.68%.

CMI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Cummins in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cummins has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.33.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

