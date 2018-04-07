42,600 Shares in PowerShares Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II (NYSEARCA:VRP) Acquired by Thrivent Financial For Lutherans

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans bought a new position in shares of PowerShares Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II (NYSEARCA:VRP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 42,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,000. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans owned approximately 0.05% of PowerShares Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRP. Waverton Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in PowerShares Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 36,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH boosted its position in shares of PowerShares Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 91,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 13,551 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in shares of PowerShares Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II during the 4th quarter worth about $967,000. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of PowerShares Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 146,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,759,000 after acquiring an additional 6,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cottage Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PowerShares Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 321,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,255,000 after acquiring an additional 62,609 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VRP opened at $25.18 on Friday. PowerShares Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II has a 1 year low of $25.07 and a 1 year high of $26.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.1015 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 19th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%.

