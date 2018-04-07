TI Fluid Systems’ (TIFS) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Citigroup

TI Fluid Systems (LON:TIFS)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Citigroup in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 22nd. They currently have a GBX 280 ($3.93) price objective on the stock. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.90% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase started coverage on shares of TI Fluid Systems in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a GBX 300 ($4.21) price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TI Fluid Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs started coverage on shares of TI Fluid Systems in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 323 ($4.53) price objective on the stock.

Shares of TI Fluid Systems stock traded down GBX 6 ($0.08) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 248 ($3.48). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,273. TI Fluid Systems has a fifty-two week low of GBX 227 ($3.19) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 274 ($3.85).

TI Fluid Systems Company Profile

TI Fluid Systems PLC, formerly TI Fluid Systems Limited, is a United Kingdom-based manufacturer of engineered fluid storage, carrying and delivery systems, primarily providing products and services for light vehicles. The Company operates Group operates with two divisions: the Fluid Carrying Systems (FCS) division and Fuel Tank and Delivery Systems (FTDC) division.

