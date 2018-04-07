TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC Sells 16,003 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc. (IFF)

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,877 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 16,003 shares during the quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $19,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 3rd quarter worth $118,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter worth $188,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter worth $190,000. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Visionary Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the third quarter worth $237,000. 83.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $134.17 per share, with a total value of $6,708,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,470,193 shares in the company, valued at $1,404,785,794.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Francisco Fortanet sold 603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.94, for a total value of $85,589.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,449,502.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 134,800 shares of company stock valued at $18,088,761 in the last quarter. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE IFF traded down $2.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $135.33. 274,094 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 403,929. The company has a market cap of $10,914.11, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.12. International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc. has a one year low of $128.42 and a one year high of $157.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.10. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 8.70%. The business had revenue of $854.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.86%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IFF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $162.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $150.00 to $147.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase lowered International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.13.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through two segments, Flavors and Fragrances. The Flavors segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

