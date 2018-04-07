Saul B. Rosenthal Acquires 3,723 Shares of Technology Investment Capital Corp. (OXSQ) Stock

Technology Investment Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) COO Saul B. Rosenthal purchased 3,723 shares of Technology Investment Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.13 per share, for a total transaction of $22,821.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Saul B. Rosenthal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 28th, Saul B. Rosenthal bought 3,930 shares of Technology Investment Capital stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.03 per share, for a total transaction of $23,697.90.

On Thursday, March 29th, Saul B. Rosenthal acquired 3,309 shares of Technology Investment Capital stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.14 per share, for a total transaction of $20,317.26.

On Monday, March 26th, Saul B. Rosenthal acquired 4,100 shares of Technology Investment Capital stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.15 per share, with a total value of $25,215.00.

On Friday, March 23rd, Saul B. Rosenthal bought 1,966 shares of Technology Investment Capital stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.21 per share, with a total value of $12,208.86.

On Thursday, March 22nd, Saul B. Rosenthal bought 3,017 shares of Technology Investment Capital stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.15 per share, for a total transaction of $18,554.55.

On Friday, February 16th, Saul B. Rosenthal acquired 3,688 shares of Technology Investment Capital stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.68 per share, for a total transaction of $20,947.84.

On Wednesday, February 21st, Saul B. Rosenthal acquired 12,494 shares of Technology Investment Capital stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.67 per share, for a total transaction of $70,840.98.

On Monday, February 12th, Saul B. Rosenthal acquired 7,360 shares of Technology Investment Capital stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.51 per share, for a total transaction of $40,553.60.

On Thursday, February 8th, Saul B. Rosenthal acquired 4,889 shares of Technology Investment Capital stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.54 per share, for a total transaction of $27,085.06.

OXSQ stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.22. 110,011 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 261,005. Technology Investment Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $5.15 and a 52 week high of $7.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.45, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.40.

Technology Investment Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.27 million. Technology Investment Capital had a net margin of 71.02% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. analysts forecast that Technology Investment Capital Corp. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 16th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.86%. Technology Investment Capital’s payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on OXSQ shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Technology Investment Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Technology Investment Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. National Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Technology Investment Capital in a report on Monday, March 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Technology Investment Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Technology Investment Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.83.

Technology Investment Capital Company Profile

TICC Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, and common stock.

