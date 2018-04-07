Tierion (TNT) Market Capitalization Achieves $29.65 Million

Tierion (CURRENCY:TNT) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. During the last week, Tierion has traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Tierion token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0692 or 0.00000999 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BigONE, Liqui, HitBTC and Binance. Tierion has a market cap of $29.65 million and $4.27 million worth of Tierion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007041 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002912 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.71 or 0.00674147 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00014210 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014431 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00179396 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00036256 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00052504 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Tierion Token Profile

Tierion’s genesis date was August 25th, 2017. Tierion’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 428,481,269 tokens. The Reddit community for Tierion is /r/tierion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tierion’s official Twitter account is @tierion. The official website for Tierion is tierion.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tierion is a platform for data verification. Tierion works by creating a proof that links data to a transaction on a blockchain. This is called anchoring. Anyone with this proof can verify the data’s integrity and timestamp without relying on a trusted authority. “

Tierion Token Trading

Tierion can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta, Huobi, ChaoEX, BigONE, Binance, Liqui, Gate.io and HitBTC. It is not presently possible to purchase Tierion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tierion must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tierion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

