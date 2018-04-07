Tierion Hits Market Cap of $30.50 Million (CRYPTO:TNT)

Tierion (CURRENCY:TNT) traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 31st. Over the last seven days, Tierion has traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Tierion token can now be purchased for $0.0712 or 0.00001011 BTC on major exchanges including BigONE, EtherDelta, Huobi and ChaoEX. Tierion has a market capitalization of $30.50 million and approximately $5.03 million worth of Tierion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007037 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002919 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.77 or 0.00678490 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014371 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014223 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00179243 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00037308 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00051906 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Tierion Profile

Tierion launched on August 25th, 2017. Tierion’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 428,481,269 tokens. Tierion’s official website is tierion.com. The Reddit community for Tierion is /r/tierion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tierion’s official Twitter account is @tierion.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tierion is a platform for data verification. Tierion works by creating a proof that links data to a transaction on a blockchain. This is called anchoring. Anyone with this proof can verify the data’s integrity and timestamp without relying on a trusted authority. “

Tierion Token Trading

Tierion can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Liqui, BigONE, Binance, EtherDelta, Gate.io, Huobi and ChaoEX. It is not currently possible to buy Tierion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tierion must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tierion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for Tierion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tierion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.