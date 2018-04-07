Tile Shop (NASDAQ:TTS) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Tile Shop (NASDAQ:TTS) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 27th.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TTS. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price (down from $10.00) on shares of Tile Shop in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Tile Shop from $10.00 to $6.60 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Tile Shop to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tile Shop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Tile Shop from $10.00 to $6.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.09.

Tile Shop stock opened at $5.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $320.73, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.73. Tile Shop has a one year low of $5.15 and a one year high of $22.40.

Tile Shop (NASDAQ:TTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $78.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.22 million. Tile Shop had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 11.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Tile Shop will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tile Shop news, Director Peter H. Kamin bought 178,986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.46 per share, with a total value of $977,263.56. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 609,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,325,462.14. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter H. Kamin bought 240,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $1,320,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 518,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,852,179. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 448,986 shares of company stock valued at $2,466,764. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTS. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Tile Shop during the 3rd quarter worth $144,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Tile Shop by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 7,437 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Tile Shop by 80.5% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 133,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 59,726 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Tile Shop by 4,293.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 21,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 21,468 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Tile Shop in the 3rd quarter valued at $168,000. 64.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tile Shop

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of manufactured and natural stone tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. It offers approximately 4,000 products, including ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal tiles; and marble, granite, quartz, sandstone, travertine, slate, and onyx tiles primarily under the Rush River and Fired Earth brand names.

