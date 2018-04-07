The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Grows Position in Tilly’s (TLYS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) by 1,159.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,855 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,993 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Tilly’s were worth $160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Tilly’s by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 357,473 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,274,000 after acquiring an additional 111,829 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tilly’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,282,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Tilly’s during the 4th quarter worth about $1,268,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Tilly’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $541,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Tilly’s by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 138,587 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 37,700 shares during the period. 46.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TLYS shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Tilly’s in a report on Friday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tilly’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Tilly’s from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.67.

Shares of NYSE TLYS opened at $11.79 on Friday. Tilly’s has a 1-year low of $8.04 and a 1-year high of $16.57. The stock has a market cap of $322.50, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of -0.24.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 12th. The specialty retailer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.01). Tilly’s had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $164.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.39 million. equities analysts expect that Tilly’s will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Tilly Levine sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total value of $147,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hezy Shaked sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total value of $228,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 260,000 shares of company stock worth $3,467,700. Company insiders own 50.12% of the company’s stock.

Tilly’s Profile

Tilly's, Inc retails casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hats, sunglasses, headphones, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

