Titan Machinery (TITN) Given Daily Coverage Optimism Score of 0.20

Media headlines about Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) have been trending somewhat positive on Saturday, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources.

Shares of TITN stock traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.00. 196,545 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 270,779. The firm has a market cap of $492.60, a price-to-earnings ratio of -175.00 and a beta of 1.45. Titan Machinery has a 52-week low of $11.68 and a 52-week high of $25.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $339.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.08 million. Titan Machinery had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 0.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Titan Machinery will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Titan Machinery in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $26.00 price target on shares of Titan Machinery and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Titan Machinery in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Titan Machinery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

In related news, COO Bryan J. Knutson sold 2,374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total value of $56,762.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

Titan Machinery Company Profile

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment comprising agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

