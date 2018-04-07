Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Earns Media Sentiment Score of 0.21

News articles about Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Titan Machinery earned a media sentiment score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the company an impact score of 45.755309623721 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Titan Machinery in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $26.00 price target on Titan Machinery and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 29th. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Titan Machinery in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Titan Machinery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Titan Machinery stock opened at $21.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Titan Machinery has a 52 week low of $11.68 and a 52 week high of $25.09.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. Titan Machinery had a negative return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The firm had revenue of $339.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Titan Machinery will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Titan Machinery news, COO Bryan J. Knutson sold 2,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total value of $56,762.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

About Titan Machinery

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment comprising agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

