TJX Companies (TJX) Earning Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Report Finds

TJX Companies stock traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $83.44. The stock had a trading volume of 2,879,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,658,705. The firm has a market cap of $53,720.43, a PE ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.67. TJX Companies has a 52 week low of $66.44 and a 52 week high of $85.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $10.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.75 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 55.23%. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that TJX Companies will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 17th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 16th. This is a positive change from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.94%.

TJX Companies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 28th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel and home fashions retailer to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TJX. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $91.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Nomura set a $87.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $98.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.30.

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 12,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $1,055,807.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 431,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,535,168.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.81, for a total transaction of $82,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,324,794.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 77,855 shares of company stock worth $6,502,443. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, accent furniture, lamps, rugs, wall décor, decorative accessories, and giftware; seasonal items; jewelry; and other merchandise.

