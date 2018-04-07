ToaCoin (TOA) Trading Down 1.7% This Week

ToaCoin (CURRENCY:TOA) traded 19.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. During the last week, ToaCoin has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. ToaCoin has a total market capitalization of $8.47 million and $54,763.00 worth of ToaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ToaCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000050 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including C-CEX, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SaluS (SLS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.54 or 0.00624444 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 47.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00006232 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000019 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000681 BTC.

PoSW Coin (POSW) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003499 BTC.

LoMoCoin (LMC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00101000 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001518 BTC.

Sphere (SPHR) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00029205 BTC.

ToaCoin Coin Profile

TOA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 9th, 2017. ToaCoin’s total supply is 8,954,622,432 coins and its circulating supply is 2,409,869,279 coins. ToaCoin’s official Twitter account is @toacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ToaCoin is /r/TOACoin_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ToaCoin is www.toacoin.com.

Buying and Selling ToaCoin

ToaCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, C-CEX and CryptoBridge. It is not presently possible to purchase ToaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ToaCoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ToaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for ToaCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ToaCoin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.