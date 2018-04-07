Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Cuts Holdings in Boeing (BA)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Boeing (NYSE:BA) by 46.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,281 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 2,819 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,873,128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,747,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,859 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Boeing by 7,215.0% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,919,937 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $972,919,000 after acquiring an additional 4,852,679 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Boeing by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,424,281 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $870,618,000 after acquiring an additional 402,240 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Boeing by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,275,519 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $965,756,000 after acquiring an additional 122,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Boeing by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,106,855 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $789,794,000 after acquiring an additional 417,793 shares in the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on BA. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Boeing from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $365.00 price target (up from $330.00) on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. ValuEngine raised Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $373.00 price target (up from $340.00) on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $363.00 price target on Boeing and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Boeing has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $365.19.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $326.12 on Friday. Boeing has a twelve month low of $175.47 and a twelve month high of $371.60. The company has a market capitalization of $197,968.13, a P/E ratio of 27.09, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.74.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported $4.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $1.89. Boeing had a net margin of 8.78% and a negative return on equity of 11,050.62%. The company had revenue of $25.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Boeing will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boeing announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $18.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the aircraft producer to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Boeing news, CFO Gregory D. Smith sold 36,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.43, for a total transaction of $12,174,136.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight, and launch systems and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

