TOKYO (TOKC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $226,077.00

TOKYO (CURRENCY:TOKC) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. Over the last seven days, TOKYO has traded down 20.6% against the U.S. dollar. TOKYO has a total market cap of $226,077.00 and approximately $1,728.00 worth of TOKYO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TOKYO coin can now be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00054053 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00034666 BTC.

Dropil (DROP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000064 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00012075 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00075866 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00022710 BTC.

1337 (1337) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Stealthcoin (XST) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002651 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00032187 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TOKYO Coin Profile

TOKYO (TOKC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 25th, 2017. TOKYO’s total supply is 244,727,776 coins and its circulating supply is 135,531,050 coins. TOKYO’s official Twitter account is @TOKYOCOIN. TOKYO’s official website is tokyocoin.info.

TOKYO Coin Trading

TOKYO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not presently possible to purchase TOKYO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TOKYO must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TOKYO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

