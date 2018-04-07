AMP Capital Investors Ltd Sells 69,656 Shares of Toll Brothers (TOL)

AMP Capital Investors Ltd cut its position in shares of Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) by 55.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,118 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 69,656 shares during the quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $2,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter worth about $523,000. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 1,927,067 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,538,000 after buying an additional 17,087 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter worth about $38,887,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 35,071 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after buying an additional 2,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter worth about $404,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TOL. Mizuho set a $58.00 price target on shares of Toll Brothers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $53.00 price target on shares of Toll Brothers and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Argus set a $55.00 price target on shares of Toll Brothers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.75.

Toll Brothers stock opened at $43.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6,741.13, a P/E ratio of 13.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 7.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Toll Brothers has a 1 year low of $35.07 and a 1 year high of $52.73.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 12.58%. Toll Brothers’s revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Toll Brothers will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. This is a boost from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 12th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 10.09%.

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 25,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.54, for a total transaction of $1,288,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 131,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,777,149.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Joseph R. Sicree sold 4,500 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.48, for a total transaction of $231,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,245,661.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,950 shares of company stock worth $3,100,292. 8.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also builds and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

