Toll Brothers (TOL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.57 Billion

Brokerages expect Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) to report sales of $1.57 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Toll Brothers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.59 billion. Toll Brothers posted sales of $1.36 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Toll Brothers will report full-year sales of $1.57 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.80 billion to $7.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $8.04 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $7.33 billion to $9.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Toll Brothers.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 12.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho set a $58.00 target price on shares of Toll Brothers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $53.00 target price on shares of Toll Brothers and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Argus set a $55.00 target price on shares of Toll Brothers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.75.

In other Toll Brothers news, CAO Joseph R. Sicree sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.48, for a total value of $231,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,245,661.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.08, for a total transaction of $520,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 211,785 shares in the company, valued at $11,029,762.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,950 shares of company stock valued at $3,100,292. 8.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,225,132 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $827,150,000 after acquiring an additional 187,123 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,183,617 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $152,877,000 after acquiring an additional 55,276 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 803.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,045,499 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819,100 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,015,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,725,000 after acquiring an additional 235,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial For Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 1,927,067 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,538,000 after acquiring an additional 17,087 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TOL stock traded down $1.43 on Wednesday, reaching $43.19. 1,865,222 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,818,645. The stock has a market capitalization of $6,859.50, a P/E ratio of 13.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 7.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Toll Brothers has a 1 year low of $35.07 and a 1 year high of $52.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 12th. This is a boost from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.09%.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also builds and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

