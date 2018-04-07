Tootsie Roll Industries (TR) Downgraded to C+ at TheStreet

Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

NYSE TR traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.10. The company had a trading volume of 105,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,841. Tootsie Roll Industries has a 1-year low of $28.50 and a 1-year high of $39.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1,943.77, a PE ratio of 24.07 and a beta of 0.67.

Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $125.18 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,897,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,062,000 after buying an additional 13,577 shares during the period. BTIM Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 440,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,042,000 after buying an additional 5,155 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 6.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 367,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,973,000 after buying an additional 20,651 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 182,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,654,000 after buying an additional 11,206 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 90,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,279,000 after buying an additional 5,899 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.35% of the company’s stock.

About Tootsie Roll Industries

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc and its subsidiaries are engaged in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products. The Company offers a range of candy, chocolate and bubble gum brands. Its products are marketed in a range of packages designed to be suitable for display and sale in different types of retail outlets.

