Topaz Coin (CRYPTO:TOPAZ) Tops 1-Day Volume of $77.00

Topaz Coin (CURRENCY:TOPAZ) traded 35.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. Topaz Coin has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $77.00 worth of Topaz Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Topaz Coin has traded 22.3% lower against the dollar. One Topaz Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00003050 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007037 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002933 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.01 or 0.00672717 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014395 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014314 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00178179 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00036383 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 31.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00056053 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Topaz Coin Profile

Topaz Coin’s total supply is 76,682 coins.

Buying and Selling Topaz Coin

Topaz Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is not presently possible to buy Topaz Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Topaz Coin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Topaz Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

