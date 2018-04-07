TopCoin (TOP) Price Down 22.2% Over Last Week

TopCoin (CURRENCY:TOP) traded 12.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 31st. One TopCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TopCoin has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $133.00 worth of TopCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TopCoin has traded down 22.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007055 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002910 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.01 or 0.00672651 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014371 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014316 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00177585 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00036678 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 28.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00054444 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

TopCoin Profile

TopCoin’s total supply is 41,643,721 coins. The official website for TopCoin is topcoin.us.

Buying and Selling TopCoin

TopCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is not currently possible to buy TopCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TopCoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TopCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

