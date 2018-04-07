Torchmark (NYSE:TMK) Getting Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Study Finds

Media stories about Torchmark (NYSE:TMK) have been trending somewhat positive on Saturday, Accern reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Torchmark earned a coverage optimism score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the insurance provider an impact score of 44.8727412909036 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s rankings:

TMK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Torchmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Torchmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. Wells Fargo set a $78.00 target price on Torchmark and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS began coverage on Torchmark in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Torchmark in a research note on Monday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.56.

TMK traded down $1.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.98. 782,615 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 666,615. Torchmark has a 12 month low of $73.99 and a 12 month high of $93.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $9,692.40, a PE ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Torchmark (NYSE:TMK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.01. Torchmark had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 34.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Torchmark will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 2nd. This is a boost from Torchmark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Torchmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.28%.

In related news, Chairman Gary L. Coleman sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.25, for a total transaction of $2,070,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Frank M. Svoboda sold 12,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.88, for a total value of $1,075,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,828 shares in the company, valued at $9,194,336.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,275 shares of company stock worth $6,796,120 over the last 90 days. 3.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Torchmark Company Profile

Torchmark Corporation (Torchmark) is an insurance holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of life and health insurance products and annuities to a base of customers. The Company’s segments include life insurance, health insurance, annuities and investment. The life insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurance.

