587 Shares in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Purchased by Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC

Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 587 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $618,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter worth approximately $126,000. Odey Holdings AG boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 18.2% in the second quarter. Odey Holdings AG now owns 130 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at $137,000. Farmers National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.3% in the second quarter. Farmers National Bank now owns 155 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 11.7% in the second quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 162 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $22.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,009.95. The company had a trading volume of 2,004,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,557,844. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.14 and a quick ratio of 5.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $717,460.75, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $834.60 and a 12-month high of $1,198.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $9.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.12 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $25.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.65 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 14.94%. analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 41.21 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $8.59 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,330.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,400.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,215.00 price target (up from $1,210.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, January 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,250.00 price target (up from $1,120.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Vetr raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,243.88 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,180.20.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

