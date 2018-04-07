Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Holdings in TowneBank (TOWN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 596,930 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 15,130 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.83% of TowneBank worth $18,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of TowneBank by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 26,081 shares of the bank’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in TowneBank by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 356,478 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in TowneBank by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 101,215 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in TowneBank by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 43,148 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in TowneBank by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 37,923 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836 shares during the last quarter. 38.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TOWN opened at $28.35 on Friday. TowneBank has a 12 month low of $27.85 and a 12 month high of $35.30. The company has a market cap of $2,078.94, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 1.00.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. TowneBank had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $109.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.16 million. equities research analysts predict that TowneBank will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. TowneBank’s payout ratio is 35.90%.

TOWN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Brean Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TowneBank in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TowneBank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Piper Jaffray reissued a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of TowneBank in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of TowneBank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of TowneBank in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.25.

TowneBank Profile

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for small- and medium-size businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

