Tp Icap (LON:TCAP) Raises Dividend to GBX 11.25 Per Share

Tp Icap (LON:TCAP) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 11.25 ($0.16) per share on Thursday, May 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 5th. This is a boost from Tp Icap’s previous dividend of $5.60. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of TCAP stock traded up GBX 4.90 ($0.07) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 444.80 ($6.24). 1,474,491 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,770,000. Tp Icap has a 1-year low of GBX 438.79 ($6.16) and a 1-year high of GBX 560.60 ($7.87).

In other news, insider Roger Perkin bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 463 ($6.50) per share, with a total value of £23,150 ($32,495.79). Also, insider Carol Sergeant bought 5,173 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 483 ($6.78) per share, for a total transaction of £24,985.59 ($35,072.42).

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 580 ($8.14) price objective on shares of Tp Icap in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Tp Icap in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 430 ($6.04) target price on shares of Tp Icap in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tp Icap in a research note on Monday, March 26th. Finally, Peel Hunt reduced their price objective on shares of Tp Icap from GBX 435 ($6.11) to GBX 425 ($5.97) and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tp Icap has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 533.30 ($7.49).

About Tp Icap

TP ICAP plc, through its portfolio of businesses, provides intermediary services, contextual insights and intelligence, trade execution solutions, and data and analytics. The company operates in four divisions: Global Broking, Energy & Commodities, Institutional Services, and Data & Analytics.

