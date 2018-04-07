Philip J. Deutch Sells 317,000 Shares of TPI Composites (TPIC) Stock

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Director Philip J. Deutch sold 317,000 shares of TPI Composites stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total value of $6,920,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,870.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

TPI Composites stock opened at $22.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $774.25, a PE ratio of 18.00 and a beta of -0.94. TPI Composites has a 1-year low of $15.26 and a 1-year high of $26.00.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). TPI Composites had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 31.56%. The business had revenue of $247.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that TPI Composites will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 79.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 485,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,973,000 after purchasing an additional 215,680 shares in the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning raised its stake in TPI Composites by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 320,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,547,000 after acquiring an additional 120,000 shares in the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware acquired a new stake in TPI Composites during the 3rd quarter worth $2,559,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in TPI Composites during the 3rd quarter worth $945,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in TPI Composites by 78.2% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 25,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 11,245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TPIC shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of TPI Composites from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of TPI Composites in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.89.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/tpi-composites-inc-tpic-director-sells-6920110-00-in-stock-updated-updated.html.

About TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Receive News & Ratings for TPI Composites Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPI Composites and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.