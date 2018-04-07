O'Reilly Automotive Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (ORLY)

O'Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 3,318 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,171% compared to the average daily volume of 261 put options.

In other O'Reilly Automotive news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.17, for a total transaction of $98,068.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul R. Lederer sold 1,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.14, for a total value of $459,006.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,735 shares of company stock valued at $5,033,080 over the last quarter. 3.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in O'Reilly Automotive by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,987,704 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,680,822,000 after acquiring an additional 208,748 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in O'Reilly Automotive by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,684,772 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $645,795,000 after acquiring an additional 12,251 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in O'Reilly Automotive by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,309,824 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $315,065,000 after acquiring an additional 462,799 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its stake in O'Reilly Automotive by 589.3% in the 4th quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,256,780 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $302,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,442 shares during the period. Finally, Abrams Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in O'Reilly Automotive by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Abrams Capital Management L.P. now owns 883,194 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $212,443,000 after acquiring an additional 29,194 shares during the period. 88.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of O'Reilly Automotive stock opened at $237.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.11. O'Reilly Automotive has a 1 year low of $169.43 and a 1 year high of $279.23. The company has a market cap of $20,161.15, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.94.

O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.12. O'Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 119.05% and a net margin of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that O'Reilly Automotive will post 15.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O'Reilly Automotive announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 7th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

ORLY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded O'Reilly Automotive from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective (up previously from $195.00) on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a report on Friday, December 15th. BidaskClub lowered O'Reilly Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised O'Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $272.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $241.00 price objective on O'Reilly Automotive and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.05.

WARNING: “O'Reilly Automotive Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (ORLY)” was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/traders-buy-large-volume-of-oreilly-automotive-put-options-orly-updated-updated.html.

About O'Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc is a specialty retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment and accessories in the United States. The Company sells its products to both do-it-yourself (DIY) and professional service provider customers. The Company’s product line includes new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature control, chassis parts, driveline parts and engine parts; maintenance items, such as oil, antifreeze, fluids, filters, wiper blades, lighting, engine additives and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers and truck accessories.

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.